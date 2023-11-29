Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,160 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $37,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 19.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,805. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

