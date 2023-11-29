Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,468 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $47,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

