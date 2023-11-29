Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.95

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 18650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $942.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

