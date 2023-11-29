Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 25.60% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $38,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1,058.4% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 178,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter.

FLLV stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

