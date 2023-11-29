Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 505.2% in November

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 505.2% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

