Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 505.2% in November

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 505.2% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
