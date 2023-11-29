Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

