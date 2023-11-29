G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

G8 Education Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.