G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
G8 Education Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.