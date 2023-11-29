General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

GM stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in General Motors by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

