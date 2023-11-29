General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up to $28.89

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $31.87. General Motors shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 14,124,223 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Analysis

General Motors Stock Up 10.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 518.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,023,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 37.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

