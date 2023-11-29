Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 551.4% in November

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 551.4% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Geodrill Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GEODF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

