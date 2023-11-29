Geoff Selig Sells 5,000,000 Shares of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Selig sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.27), for a total value of A$9,625,000.00 ($6,374,172.19).

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41.

IVE Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from IVE Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

IVE Group Company Profile

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

