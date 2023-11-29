Geoffrey Hill Purchases 5,714,286 Shares of Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM) Stock

Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 5,714,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,142.86 ($11,352.89).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 19th, Geoffrey Hill bought 1,006,576 shares of Advance Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,026.30 ($2,666.43).

Advance Metals Stock Performance

About Advance Metals

Advance Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds interest in the Anderson Creek gold project covering an area of 496 acres which consists of 24 claims located in Idaho; and the Garnet Creek copper project that consists of 2527 hectares located in Idaho.

