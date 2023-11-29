GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of GeoPark worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.69%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

