GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,351,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309,029 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for 16.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 10.66% of GFL Environmental worth $1,526,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 755,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Several research firms have commented on GFL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

