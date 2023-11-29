Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $26.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
