Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $30,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 222.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,177,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after buying an additional 811,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

