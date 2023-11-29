Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,402 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $18,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

