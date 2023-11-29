Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRNT shares. Stephens started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,150. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

