GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 2.4 %
GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
