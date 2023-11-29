GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 2.4 %

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

About GreenFirst Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.