Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%.
GRIN stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.08.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.016 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 6.25%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
