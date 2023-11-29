Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Grosvenor Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $108,723.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $442,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,672 shares of company stock worth $389,140 over the last 90 days. 77.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 75.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

