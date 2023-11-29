Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

