Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,117 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.