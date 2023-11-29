Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 225.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

