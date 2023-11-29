Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $22,674,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $95.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

