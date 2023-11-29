Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 86,125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

