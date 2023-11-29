Head-To-Head Analysis: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) vs. Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) and Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CalAmp and Baylin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 683.48%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CalAmp and Baylin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -7.27% -51.60% -1.92% Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and Baylin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $294.95 million 0.05 -$32.49 million ($0.57) -0.62 Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baylin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Summary

CalAmp beats Baylin Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Baylin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; microwave components comprising point-to-point microwave radios and network management software; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.