Head to Head Comparison: Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nicholas Financial and Mitsubishi HC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicholas Financial and Mitsubishi HC Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.95 -$34.12 million ($4.26) -1.60 Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.15

Mitsubishi HC Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nicholas Financial. Nicholas Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi HC Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicholas Financial and Mitsubishi HC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial -114.17% -46.56% -35.48% Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi HC Capital beats Nicholas Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

