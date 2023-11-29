Head-To-Head Comparison: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF)

BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BPI Energy and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 1 2 4 0 2.43

Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $69.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.22%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.67 $631.51 million $30.58 1.47

This table compares BPI Energy and Vital Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares BPI Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82%

Risk and Volatility

BPI Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Energy beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPI Energy

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

