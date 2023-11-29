Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 59,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $205,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. 12,977,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,375,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.