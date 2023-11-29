Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $191,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,299. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.59 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

