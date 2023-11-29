Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,478,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,398,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

