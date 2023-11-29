Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 173,200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $130,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.18. 551,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,243. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

