Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $95,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

