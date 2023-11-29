Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $63.33 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.01% of FTAI Aviation worth $63,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 107,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,585. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

