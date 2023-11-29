Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298,806 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $95,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 14,872,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,502,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $240.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.