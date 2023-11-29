Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $68,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK remained flat at $100.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $253.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.