Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Shopify worth $99,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 4,085,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891,439. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.