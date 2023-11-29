Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $118.50 Million Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500,000. Savers Value Village comprises approximately 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.12% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Savers Value Village Price Performance
NYSE SVV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 117,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.