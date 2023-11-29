Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $118.50 Million Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500,000. Savers Value Village comprises approximately 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.12% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

NYSE SVV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 117,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

