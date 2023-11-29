Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,005,263 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,005,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,819,000. Kenvue comprises about 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $158,520,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $135,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $120,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,665,730. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.