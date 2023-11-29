Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.20% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $90,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 639,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,395. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

