Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,370,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,370,000 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.94% of TC Energy worth $392,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TC Energy by 91.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after buying an additional 282,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 382,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,801. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.