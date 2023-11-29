Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 250,101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250,101 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $104,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.59. 279,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,354. The company has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $335.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.