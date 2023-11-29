Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,057 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,779. The company has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.