Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 605,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 380,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

