Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HES opened at $145.68 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 703.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $113,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

