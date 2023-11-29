Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 8.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.