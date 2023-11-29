Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,507 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Hologic worth $235,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 148,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

