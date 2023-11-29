Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $78,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.53.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

