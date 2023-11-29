Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.85. 283,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,452. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.53.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

